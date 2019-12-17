Garage fire causes thousands in damage to garage, car, house, fire officials say

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A detached garage that caught fire Tuesday caused over $100,000 in damage to the garage, a car and a home, fire officials said.

Town of Beloit firefighters, with help from the city of Beloit, town of Turtle and Janesville fire departments, worked to put out the fire at 3007 Lawrence Ave., according to a news release. The first crew to arrive shortly before noon said the garage was fully consumed by fire and heat was threatening the nearby two-story home, fire officials said.

Additional crews arrived and helped extinguish the blaze to prevent it from reaching the house, officials said.

Damage is estimated to believed to be around $110,000. The garage, a 2019 Toyota Sequoia and yard machines were all a total loss. The house sustained heat damage that melted siding and broke windows, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the release.

