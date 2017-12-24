Garage a total loss, house damaged after Bloomington fire

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. - Firefighters considered a garage a "total loss" and a house sustained damage after a fire early Sunday morning in Bloomington, officials said.

Bloomington Fire Department Chief Tom Hoffman said firefighters responded to a home on 5th Street at around 3 a.m. for a reports of a structure fire.

Hoffman said the fire destroyed a garage and caused some minor window damage to a house on the property.

No one was hurt in the fire and officials are investigating its cause, Hoffman said.

Hoffman said firefighters don't have a cost estimate on damages at this time.