Garage a total loss, house damaged after Bloomington fire
BLOOMINGTON, Wis. - Firefighters considered a garage a "total loss" and a house sustained damage after a fire early Sunday morning in Bloomington, officials said.
Bloomington Fire Department Chief Tom Hoffman said firefighters responded to a home on 5th Street at around 3 a.m. for a reports of a structure fire.
Hoffman said the fire destroyed a garage and caused some minor window damage to a house on the property.
No one was hurt in the fire and officials are investigating its cause, Hoffman said.
Hoffman said firefighters don't have a cost estimate on damages at this time.
Local And Regional News
- Once homeless, Sun Prairie mom gets keys to new home on Christmas Eve
- Man flips car, charged with third offense OWI, deputies say
- Driver arrested for fifth OWI offense in DeForest, police say
- Garage a total loss, house damaged after Bloomington fire
- Women injured in Green County crash
- Shooting on Park Street leaves victim in hospital, police say