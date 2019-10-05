Gallery Night connects community with local art

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Museum of Contemporary Art invited 78 business owners to sell their local artwork throughout Madison for MMoCA's bi-annual Gallery Night on Friday.

The museum hosts Gallery Night once every May and October. The night is put on in an effort to connect the local community with art. Venues all across Madison opened their doors for the community and local artists.

"You can kind of pop in [and] out of places, have a little something to eat, chat about what you're seeing, find something that you love that you can bring home, and then move on to the next location," said Erika Monroe-Kane, director of strategic communication and engagement at MMoCA.

Gallery Night ran from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., but the October After Party started right after at the museum in downtown Madison. The after party had music, drinks and hands-on activities.

