Funeral to be held for 93-year-old former Adams County sheriff

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. - A former Adams County sheriff died Oct. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

Lily Serles was born July 6, 1926 in Big Flats, Wisconsin, according to her obituary. She was elected as the first female sheriff to serve Adams County, and she did so for two terms. Serles served as the sheriff of Adams County from 1960 to 1961 and from 1966 to 1967.

There will be a private funeral service Saturday, according to the post.

