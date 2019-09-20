Funeral set for Milwaukee officer, hit by driver in 2017

Courtesy Milwaukee PD

MILWAUKEE - Funeral arrangements have been made for a Milwaukee police officer who died years after he was intentionally hit by a motorist.

Officer Mark Lentz was attempting to stop a speeding motorist Aug. 3, 2017, when he was intentionally hit by a driver. Police say Lentz began to show signs of traumatic brain injury and nerve damage, lost the ability to speak and suffered substantial memory loss.

He died Wednesday at age 56.

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, with a public funeral to follow. A private visitation will be held on Wednesday.

Lentz was awarded a Purple Valor Star in May.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating his death.

