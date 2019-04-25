Fundraising effort created for paramedic injured in ambulance crash

MADISON, Wis. - Paramedics help people in their biggest time of need, and now people in southwestern Wisconsin are helping one in her time of need.

Tina Davies was helping transfer a patient to a Madison hospital on Monday when the ambulance she was in hydroplaned and rolled over on Highway 151 outside Ridgeway.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for her, Davies broke vertebrae in her neck and back in the crash and needed surgery, and will be out of work for some time while she recovers.

#UPDATE: Paramedic injured in ambulance rollover in Iowa County, sheriff says #news3now https://t.co/MDhWWsL1UJ — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) April 22, 2019

The crowdfunding effort is looking to raise $10,000 to help pay for her recovery and cover expenses while she's unable to work. More than $4,000 was raised in the first 12 hours of the campaign.

If you wish to donate, you can visit the GoFundMe page.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.