Fundraiser and addiction recovery resource fair in support of sober living home

PORTAGE, Wis. - Organizers hope a run/walk Saturday morning in Portage will help destigmatize addiction.

The event supports Satori House, a sober living home that gives men more than just a place to stay. It also provides exercise programs, meditation guidance and employment support to help residents get back on their feet.

Jake Niesen purchased the home in 2018 with his own money, renovated it and transformed it into a sober living home. He told News 3 Now he struggled with addiction in the past and wanted to create a safe space for people to recover.

The run/walk will be held Saturday at 330 W Contant St. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the race starts at 11 a.m.

Participants will be trained on how to administer narcan to someone experiencing an overdose. There will also be an addiction recovery resource fair and speakers.

If you'd like to participate, you can sign up here.

