Fun Run/Walk raises $90,000 for Gilda's Club

MADISON, Wis. - Runners and walkers helped raise money for the Gilda's Club on Sunday.

The 12th annual 5K run and 2-mile walk raised $90,000 for the organization.

Gilda's Club supports families who are battling cancer by providing them with free resources such a support groups, emotional counseling and yoga.

"The people who are here today are a mix of our members, volunteers, financial supporters. They all come together with community members who have been touched by cancer in some way to help ensure cancer support is available in our community," said Lannia Stenz, executive director and CEO of Gilda's Club Madison.

Exact Sciences co-hosted the event.

About 1,100 participated in the run/walk.



