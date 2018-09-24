Full harvest moon peaks tonight
You may not be thinking about the harvest just yet across southern Wisconsin, but Mother Nature sure is.
The harvest moon, also known as the corn moon, will become full tonight at 9:52 p.m., marking the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.
News 3 viewer Jerry Davis snapped this photo Sunday night of the splendor of the harvest moon just before peak viewing:
The harvest moon isn't any bigger or brighter than a normal full moon. However, it does appear to rise just after sunset. Moonrise is around 7 p.m. tonight, while sunset in Madison is at 6:51 p.m.. The moon will not hit full peak until almost three hours later.
Full moon names date back to hundreds of years ago, when Native American tribes kept track of the seasons giving titles to the full moon every month. Usually, the full harvest moon happens in September. However, the phenomenon has occurred as early as Sept. 8 and as late as Oct. 7.
Unfortunately for sky-gazers and Van Morrison alike, it won't be the most marvelous night for a moon dance. Southern Wisconsin will see mostly cloudy skies tonight around the peak of the harvest moon.
Don't let that deter you, however.
If nothing else, you can still channel Neil Young tonight.
"But now it's getting late,
And the moon is climbing high.
I want to celebrate...
On this harvest moon."
