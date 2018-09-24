Full harvest moon peaks tonight

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Jerry Davis

You may not be thinking about the harvest just yet across southern Wisconsin, but Mother Nature sure is.

The harvest moon, also known as the corn moon, will become full tonight at 9:52 p.m., marking the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

News 3 viewer Jerry Davis snapped this photo Sunday night of the splendor of the harvest moon just before peak viewing: Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Jerry Davis

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Jerry Davis

The harvest moon isn't any bigger or brighter than a normal full moon. However, it does appear to rise just after sunset. Moonrise is around 7 p.m. tonight, while sunset in Madison is at 6:51 p.m.. The moon will not hit full peak until almost three hours later. Hopefully the clouds hold off long enough tonight to take in the Full Harvest Moon over Madison! The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. It's not particularly big or bright, but does rise right after sunset and will peak at 9:52pm! @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/7t01S3ES7L — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) September 24, 2018

Full moon names date back to hundreds of years ago, when Native American tribes kept track of the seasons giving titles to the full moon every month. Usually, the full harvest moon happens in September. However, the phenomenon has occurred as early as Sept. 8 and as late as Oct. 7.

Unfortunately for sky-gazers and Van Morrison alike, it won't be the most marvelous night for a moon dance. Southern Wisconsin will see mostly cloudy skies tonight around the peak of the harvest moon.

Don't let that deter you, however.

If nothing else, you can still channel Neil Young tonight.

"But now it's getting late,

And the moon is climbing high.

I want to celebrate...

On this harvest moon."