MADISON, Wis. -- The Paoli Art in the Park event brought artists together Sunday to sell and showcase their creations.
The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild celebrated its second year of the art in the park event. There were 69 booths set up which is more than double the amount of art venders from last year.
The art in the park event started last year with a very rainy spectacle-- This time was quite the opposite. Even in the extreme heat people were shopping and supporting local artists.
"You know, that's the life of an artist that does outdoor art fairs. You never know what kind of weather you're going to have, and you just prepare for it," said artist coordinator and glass artist, Jillian Cori Lippert.
The tents were full of unique artwork. Artists showcased pottery, glass work, wood carving and so much more.
"You name it. We will have something that will appeal to anyone that comes to the fair," said Cori Lippert.
For many vendors, their inspiration starts as a hobby, then turns into a habit.
"I find that a lot of people are very interested in what we can do with clay. I have to warn people though it is an illness, it is very addictive, but it is a good addictive," said Gretchen Olson from Madison Area Potters Guild.
Gretchen isn't the only artist that recognizes the "craftsman's addiction."
"I was totally bitten by the "glass bug"... and in order to continue my addiction I had to start selling my work," said Cori Lippert.
From an inspiration to a full investment, these artists spend a lot of time and effort to create one-of-a-kind pieces.
Many will return next year for the third anniversary of the Paoli Art in the Park event.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.