MADISON, Wis. — Ada Deer, a member of Wisconsin's Menominee Tribe and Assistant Secretary of the Interior, is being remembered as a tenacious advocate and mentor, after dying Tuesday at the age of 88. 

Born on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin, Deer was the first member of her tribe to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, completing a degree in social work and eventually teaching in the field. 