MADISON, Wis. — Ada Deer, a member of Wisconsin's Menominee Tribe and Assistant Secretary of the Interior, is being remembered as a tenacious advocate and mentor, after dying Tuesday at the age of 88.
Born on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin, Deer was the first member of her tribe to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, completing a degree in social work and eventually teaching in the field.
"She contributed so much, and the students loved her," said Lynn McDonald, a colleague of Deer's at the school of social work.
Deer not only taught at the school of social work, but helped establish the American Indian and Indigenous Studies program at UW-Madison. Another colleague of hers told News 3 Now she was well-known for speaking to each new class of social work students as they started their degree program.
In the 1990s, Deer entered politics, becoming the first Indigenous woman to run for congress in Wisconsin in 1992. After losing to former U.S. Rep. Scott Klug, Deer was appointed to the Clinton administration, becoming the first Indigenous woman to oversee the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Her advocacy work included the passage of the Menominee Restoration Act, which returned the Wisconsin reservation to federally-recognized status. She was also the first woman to chair the Menominee Tribe.
"It's so important for us to have those role models and those women to look up to — that representation is priceless for Native communities," said Kristie Goforth.
Goforth ran for Monona mayor in both 2021 and 2023 to become the state's first Indigenous mayor. Deer was the treasurer for her campaign.
"She was so willing and generous with her time, and generous with her advice as well," Goforth said.
"All these different women who had been are successful now in politics, and every single one of them said that Ada Deer had inspired them," McDonald said.
Known for warmth and humor
McDonald said the first time meeting Deer was while they were both teaching at UW-Madison's School of Social Work. She said Deer gave her some unsolicited advice that she needed to work out more during her pregnancy.
"I ignored her," McDonald said. "And then next week, she said again, 'You're too fat, you need to exercise.' And I ignored her again."
"On the third week, she came in with two exercise mats, took me into an empty classroom, and started lying down on the floor with me as we did sit-ups together," McDonald said. "That's how we became best friends."
"Ada never had a baby, but she was caring about mine," she added.
