Friends of Sequoya Library leaving Westgate Mall after 12 years

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - After more than a decade in Westgate Mall, Friends of Sequoya Library bookstore hosted one of their final sales before their move. The store is one of the last to leave Westgate Mall.

In May, Hy-Vee corporate offices, owners of Westgate Mall building, said in a statement, "We are entertaining options to get the Westgate Mall development back under contract."

T.J. Maxx, a major retailer has plans to move across the street in the coming months.

Friends of Sequoya Library sells donated books, movies, music and art, and uses the proceeds to support Madison Public Library's Sequoya branch.

"They donate them to us so we can sell them back into circulation and the community and the money goes to support the library," volunteer Therese Floren said.

Friends of Sequoya is another store leaving Westgate Mall by the end of the month. They're moving to Market Square where they'll continue to sell donated books twice a month. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/t0nEAlzFiM — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) August 4, 2019

Floren said the store is excited for the new location, but their square footage will shrink.

"The new place is a little smaller, and we are going to have to learn to do business in a little more efficient manner," Floren said.

Theresa Shinners is the self-proclaimed curator of the discount room. She says a smaller store could mean saying goodbye to the discount room.

"My fulfilling job as the curator will be limited," Shinners said.

Shinners also arranges the foreign language section, so she will continue volunteering after the move. The 87-year-old says her favorite part of the job is helping spread books into the community.

"In a few years time, I won't even be able to do this much, but as long as I can do it, I enjoy it and I enjoy the benefits of people who have books," Shinners said.

Friends of Sequoya Library's final sale in Westgate Mall is on August 17. The store will relocate to Market Square, 6674 Odana Rd., Madison Wi. 53719 and continue sales in October.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.