Friends and family hold vigil for 11-year-old boy missing on Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - Friends and family of 11-year-old Jamison Owen Dean Miller held a vigil near the Chapel Gorge trail head along the Wisconsin River Saturday afternoon.

Miller was reported missing around 6 p.m. Tuesday, near the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources natural area. He was swimming with his family along the beach Tuesday night when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

Jessica Boyd said her daughter Neveah Coker was best friends with Miller.

"Jamison was a great kid," Boyd said. "When my daughter started school, he was one of the first friends she had. He made her feel welcome."

Coker said she remembers Miller as someone always willing to help.

"He helped others when they were down," she said. "He tried to cheer them up when they were upset."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said search crews were still in the water Saturday, although they are reclassifying their efforts as a recovery mission.

"My heart goes out to the mom and dad," Boyd said.

