Flowers outside of Ted Heffner's tattoo shop

Flowers sit along a fence outside a tattoo shop owned by Ted Heffner. Officials say Heffner set fire to the shop before intentionally driving his motorcycle the wrong way on the Beltline, leading to a crash that killed him.

 WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Days after a Madison tattoo artist died in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline, a longtime friend is remembering the 71-year-old.

Police say Ted Heffner intentionally drove into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning minutes after leaving his tattoo shop and home in flames. The Madison Fire Department said Thursday they believe Heffner set that fire intentionally.