Flowers sit along a fence outside a tattoo shop owned by Ted Heffner. Officials say Heffner set fire to the shop before intentionally driving his motorcycle the wrong way on the Beltline, leading to a crash that killed him.
Jacqueline Rivera knew Heffner for more than a decade.
"I met him in 2009 when I was working at the Walgreens on Verona Road," Rivera told News 3 Now. "I saved up some money from my first paycheck and came over to him for my first tattoo."
After that, they became fast friends. Rivera said Heffner was always there to help when she was going through a hard time.
"He was amazing. He was funny, he would always make you laugh," she said. "If you’re going through something, [he'd] crack a joke to make you laugh and get you out of that rut."
On Thursday, she came to the tattoo shop where he lived and worked to leave flowers, something she said he loved.
"Even though I know he won't see it, it means a lot that his spirit will be able to be here," Rivera said.
It's hard for her to think about the what-ifs.
"I feel like he had a lot of people who were there to support him and would have been there to support him," Rivera said. "People who are going through things in life if you have somebody to talk to should talk to them so they don't get to this point."
But now, she just hopes he's at peace.
"I just pray that his soul is resting and he's riding in peace," Rivera said.
