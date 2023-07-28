Friday morning storm knocks out power to parts of Rock County Kyle Jones, Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jaylon Banks Jaylon Banks Author email Jul 28, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nearly 1,000 Alliant Energy customers in Rock County woke up in the dark Friday following severe weather that passed through the area overnight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Nearly 1,000 Alliant Energy customers in Rock County woke up in the dark Friday following severe weather that passed through the area overnight.The storm toppled trees and branches, leaving residents to clean up ahead of more expected severe weather Friday night.By mid-afternoon Friday, nearly all of those who had lost power had their lights back on.One resident said the outage on the 800 block of Benton Ave could have been avoided years ago had city crews taken down a tree on the street."The city and said it would be $850 and it was not in the budget to take it down at the time and said you are going to have to leave it up," Jeff Lenkford said.Despite the inconvenience of the outage, one resident said they were grateful no one was injured from the tree.Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jaylon Banks Author email Follow Jaylon Banks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular News 3 Now Investigates: A Sauk Prairie police officer and a mysterious crash Wisconsin man sues to keep boaters off flooded private land ALERT DAY for severe weather this evening - Jacob Madison police name two suspects in fatal east side shooting UW Health announces plans to expand University Hospital, East Madison Hospital Latest News State Highway 33 reopened east of Baraboo after crash Eastbound Beltline reopens at Stoughton Road following multi-vehicle crash Vilas and Warner beaches staffed with lifeguards with Goodman Pool closed during All-City Swim Meet Senators rebuke Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health More News