Freight train strikes, kills pedestrian in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police say a freight train has struck and killed a woman on the tracks.
Canadian National reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday that one of its trains struck a pedestrian.
Police found the woman dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Roads in the area were closed for about five hours while authorities investigated. No one else was hurt.
