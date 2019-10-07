Freight train strikes, kills pedestrian in Waukesha

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police say a freight train has struck and killed a woman on the tracks.

Canadian National reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday that one of its trains struck a pedestrian.

Police found the woman dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Roads in the area were closed for about five hours while authorities investigated. No one else was hurt.

