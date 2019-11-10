Freewheel hosts last Build-A-Bike class of season

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Freewheel is a nonprofit that believes transportation is a human right. It offers bike service and parts for free, as well as for sale.

The Build-A-Bike class teaches participants how to build a bike from the frame up. Participants can bring their own parts, but Freewheel also has free parts if they don't.

"We have some people who can't afford anything, and so we provide what we can for those people who can't afford to make their own bike," Communications and Outreach Coordinator Claire Weiss said.

The class is six hours long. Participants leave with a new bike, as well as skills to fix and maintain it. Freewheel hopes that people will be open to more opportunities with this bike.

"They go home, and they teach what they know to other people, and they can use their resources to help others," Weiss said.

Freewheel is opening a new location. Build-A-Bike classes will pick back up at both locations in the spring.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.