Freedom Inc. Health Day promotes safe communities

MADISON, Wis. - Freedom Inc. hosted its 15th annual Health Day on Saturday.

Around 300 people attended the event, which welcomed black, Hmong, low-income, queer and trans people.

It provided a place where people can get together and get to know each other.

The event featured a talent show, charity walk and basketball and volleyball tournaments.

"Historically, black people, Hmong people, Khmer people have had to fight for space and to take up space, and Freedom Health Day is about, this is who we are, this is how we are in the community, and we want to share that with each other and with all of Madison as well," said Freedom Inc.'s Mahnker Dahnweih.

Organizers said the event was driven by community engagement work that they do with a mission to end violence in communities.

