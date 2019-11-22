Freedom From Religion Foundation dismisses federal lawsuit after DOJ ends chaplaincy program

MADISON, Wis. - The Freedom From Religion Foundation dismissed its lawsuit in federal court after the Department of Justice dropped its unconstitutional chaplaincy program.

FFRF filed a suit last November against then-Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, the release said. Schimel had announced a statewide chaplaincy program staffed by six male ministers from conservative Christian faiths.

"By definition, the program excluded persons who could provide secular counseling to DOJ employees, including atheists and another nonbelievers," the release said.

The chaplaincy was unpaid, but a chaplaincy program coordinator would have been paid and received training and reimbursement from taxpayers. Duties included providing spiritual guidance to DOJ employees and their families.

The FFRF complaint said the program made religion as a condition for employment.

Schimel was defeated by Josh Kaul. Kaul and the DOJ dropped the program in favor of an "employee support team," which provides nonprofessional counseling and assistance to employees and immediate family members.

"EST services include non-professional counseling to DOJ employees and immediate family members during and after critical incidents, assistance during death notifications, crisis response, assistance to peer support programs, and visitation to DOJ employees and immediate family members who are sick or injured," the release said. "While employees may always contact whoever they wish for support as they deem appropriate, EST volunteers provide access to support services uniquely tailored to the criminal justice profession."

"We are reassured that the DOJ has taken FFRF's concerns seriously, but we will continue to monitor how EST is run. If only ministers and religious counselors fill these positions, we will continue to pursue this as an establishment of religion," said FFRF co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor, who along with co-president Dan Barker, was a plaintiff in the case.

Gaylor said 26% of American adults identify as atheist, agnostic or no religion in particular, so it should not be assumed that employees need or prefer religious counselors.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.