Free overnight parking in Madison parking garages extended

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 04:18 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 04:18 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The city of Madison will be extending free overnight parking in area garages through next Friday as officials stay alert for flood emergencies.

According to officials, there will be no parking fee for city-owned parking garages between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Sept. 7.

Individuals impacted in flooded areas can park in garages during these hours for free, but will be charged an hourly rate for time parked outside of the designated time slot.

According to officials, short-term permits are also available to obtain garage parking with unrestricted all-day access. The permits cost seven dollars per day and individuals can choose between Government East, State Street, Capitol Square North, Overture Center and State Street Campus garages.

Additionally, drivers can park for longer than 48 hours in garages.

Residential Parking Permit holders will also see reduced parking enforcement as the flood emergency continues.

