Soglin: Flooding, lake levels could be ongoing concern through spring 2019

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says flooding and high lake levels could be an ongoing concern through the spring.

In a press conference Friday, Soglin said while weather conditions are currently dry area lakes are still several inches above the 100-year flood warning.

City officials are asking people to continue protecting their homes with sandbags.

The city of Madison has extended free overnight parking in city garages to Friday. While Flood Emergency Parking is in effect, there is no fee to park in cashiered sections of city-owned parking garages from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Late-night pay at these garages will resume Saturday evening.

Parking is not allowed on Williamson Street until Sept. 14 because all lanes of the road will be used for traffic to help with congestion.

Boat launches at Olbrich Park, Law Park and Olin Park are closing at 4 p.m. Friday and will remain closed until further notice.

For more information about flood-related parking and street closures, go to the city of Madison website.