Free outdoor activities in Wisconsin this weekend

MADISON, Wis. - A number of outdoor activities will be free for Wisconsin residents and visitors this weekend.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the following will be in effect Saturday and Sunday:

A fishing license will not be required to fish at any waters. This includes inland trout and salmon fishing, which would normally require a trout stamp in addition to a license. However, limits on the size and types of fish that can be kept will still apply.

All passes for DNR-owned state trails will be waived. Cooperatively run state trails may also waive fees.

All admission sticker fees for DNR-owned state parks will be waived.

Registration and trail passes for ATVs will be waived.

To learn more about the free weekend, go to https://dnr.wi.gov/news/features/article/?id=101.

