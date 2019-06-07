Free meals for summer: School District of Janesville works to serve students in poverty

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The School District of Janesville said it aims to serve the 50% of students that qualify for free and reduced lunch even after the school year is over.

Starting June 17, the district will give lunches away for free at several locations, including schools, parks and libraries across the city.

Superintendent Steve Pophal said this is a continuation of how the district serves its students.

"Everyone in our community has a responsibility to one another," he said. "Ours is to make sure students very basic needs are met, so they can thrive and have a chance to break from the poverty cycle."

Currently, more than half of the students in the district fall into the category of being in poverty and qualify for free breakfast and lunch.

It’s lunchtime at Adams Elementary in Janesville and pizza 🍕🍕🍕 is on the menu.



But tonight on #News3Now at 6, what happens during the summer for students who rely on free lunch each day? The district says they’ve got a plan. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/v2dE3fWGt0 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 6, 2019

This comes despite Rock County having record low unemployment.

"It really concerns me," Pophal said. "The days where you can have a strong back and a good work ethic and make a middle class living, those days are gone."

Jim Degan, the district's nutrition manager, said in a recent summer, the district served more than 70,000 meals.

"That’s why we do what we do," Degan said. "In my opinion that’s the only way we can break the cycle for poverty is getting good education and working your way out of it."

Starting Monday, June 17, and ending Friday, July 12, meals will be served at:

Adams Elementary School, 1138 E. Memorial Drive, from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bond Park Pavilion, 201 N. Oakhill Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club, 200 W. Court St., from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Franklin Middle School, 450 N. Crosby Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jackson Elementary School, 441 W. Burbank Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School, 1831 Mount Zion Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School, 1821 Conde St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Madison Elementary School, 331 N. Grant Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Rock River Charter School, 31 W. Milwaukee St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon.

Roosevelt Elementary School, 316 S. Ringold St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

TAGOS, 1350 N. Parker Drive, from 8:20 to 8:50 a.m. and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Van Buren Elementary School, 1515 Lapham St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Washington Elementary School, 413 Cherry St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road, from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Starting Monday, June 17 and ending Thursday, July 25, meals will be served at:

Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Starting Monday, July 15, and ending Friday, Aug. 16, meals will be served at

Adams Elementary School, 1138 E. Memorial Drive, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bond Park Pavilion, 201 N. Oakhill Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club, 200 W. Court St., from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jackson Elementary School, 441 W. Burbank Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School, 1821 Conde St., from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Washington Elementary School, 413 Cherry St., from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.