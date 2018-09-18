Free flu shots available for students at Jefferson County schools
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - Students in Jefferson County can take advantage of free flu vaccines being offered by health officials this fall.
The Health Department gains practice in setting up mass vaccination clinics, according to a Monday news release. Because these clinics are part of a mass clinic exercise, all children can receive the influenza vaccine for free regardless of whether they have health insurance or not.
Only the injectable vaccine will be available, according to health officials.
The vaccine this year protects against four strains of flu.
The dates and locations of the flu clinics are as follows:
Waterloo
Tuesday, Oct. 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Waterloo Elementary School, 785 N. Monroe St, Waterloo
Johnson Creek
Thursday, Oct. 18, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Johnson Creek Elementary School, 305 Milwaukee St., Johnson Creek
Palmyra
Tuesday, Oct. 23, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Palmyra Elementary School, 701 Maple St., Palmyra
Fort Atkinson
Thursday, Nov. 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Fort Middle School, 310 S. 4th St. East, Fort Atkinson
Cambridge
Thursday, Nov. 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St. , Cambridge
Jefferson
Wednesday, Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson West Elementary School, 900 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson
Lake Mills
Thursday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Drive, Lake Mills
