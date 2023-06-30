Free Bikes 4 Kidz partnered with Dairyland Drive to run a donation drive on Friday.

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to ensure that more children in Madison have access to bicycles, Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) worked with Dairyland Drive to organize a donation drive Friday.

The partnership aims to collect gently used bikes from the community and distribute them to underserved groups in the local area, ensuring that kids have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and have fun.