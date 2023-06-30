MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to ensure that more children in Madison have access to bicycles, Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) worked with Dairyland Drive to organize a donation drive Friday.
The partnership aims to collect gently used bikes from the community and distribute them to underserved groups in the local area, ensuring that kids have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and have fun.
FB4K, a volunteer-driven organization, is dedicated to cleaning, repairing, and distributing bikes to children in need. By accepting donations from the community, they strive to make a difference in the lives of kids who may not be able to afford a decent bicycle otherwise.
Their efforts are focused on ensuring that all children, regardless of their financial circumstances, can experience the joy of riding a bike.
"I have a lot of fond memories of being a kid on my bike, and I think it's extremely meaningful to participate in making sure that many children in the area who can't afford a decent bike still have the same opportunities that we had as kids," Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Operations Manager Ryan Harvey said.
Dairyland Drive, the sponsor of the donation drive, is an upcoming bike race that is scheduled to take place in Southwest Wisconsin.
For those who missed the donation drive, FB4K accepts bike donations throughout the year. To learn more about their organization and how to contribute, visit their website at www.FB4KMadison.org.
