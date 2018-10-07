Frank Lloyd Wright Wisconsin theater to be restored

Library of Congress Frank Lloyd Wright

Library of Congress Frank Lloyd Wright

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - A theater at Frank Lloyd Wright's 800-acre Taliesin estate in Wisconsin will undergo an $867,000, two-year restoration.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a National Park Service grant, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Taliesin Preservation will be funding the restoration of the 120-year-old Hillside Theatre.

The project will address storm water runoff issues that have compromised the building's foundation and exterior sandstone walls. It will also upgrade the building's heating and electrical systems, the entry foyer, the audience space and the performance area. A green room, bathrooms and storage space will be added to the basement.

Ryan Hewson is the preservation manager of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. He says the restoration work will allow for more events on the property and bring in more people.