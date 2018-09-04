Fraboni's on Regent Street closes

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

MADISON, Wis. - After 47 years on Regent Street, Fraboni's Italian Specialties and Delicatessen Inc. is now closed.

According to its website, the owners decided to merge the two stores into one central location.

Fraboni's was first opened on Regent Street in July 1971 by Angelo and Gloria Fraboni. According to its website, the couple felt the need to provide quality ethnic foods at affordable prices.

Angelo and Gloria Fraboni's children and grandchildren continue to manage the store.

The Monona store location will remain open and continue to offer the favorites that were available on Regent Street.

Products are also available at Woodman's, Metcalfe's and other various bars and restaurants in the Madison area.