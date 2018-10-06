Foxconn schedules 5 hiring fairs in a month across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - Foxconn Technology Group says it will be holding five hiring fairs to recruit job candidates over the next month.

The Taiwan-based electronics company is building a $10 billion manufacturing and research complex in Mount Pleasant and could employ as many as 13,000 people across Wisconsin.

The first fair will be held in Mount Pleasant on Oct. 13, followed by events in Racine on Oct. 21, Green Bay on Oct. 24, Eau Claire on Oct. 27 and Milwaukee on Nov. 2.

The company is seeking people to fill jobs in areas including human resources, software engineering, finance, accounting, graphics and interior design, construction management, and sales and marketing.