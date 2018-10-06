Foxconn schedules 5 hiring fairs in a month across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Foxconn Technology Group says it will be holding five hiring fairs to recruit job candidates over the next month.
The Taiwan-based electronics company is building a $10 billion manufacturing and research complex in Mount Pleasant and could employ as many as 13,000 people across Wisconsin.
The first fair will be held in Mount Pleasant on Oct. 13, followed by events in Racine on Oct. 21, Green Bay on Oct. 24, Eau Claire on Oct. 27 and Milwaukee on Nov. 2.
The company is seeking people to fill jobs in areas including human resources, software engineering, finance, accounting, graphics and interior design, construction management, and sales and marketing.
Previous Story
Stolen handgun recovered in arrest on Madison's west side
Next Story
Wisconsin hospitals see unpaid medical bills rise to $1B
Local And Regional News
- Foxconn schedules 5 hiring fairs in a month across Wisconsin
- Wisconsin hospitals see unpaid medical bills rise to $1B
- No injuries reported after shooting on East Washington Avenue
- Madison police searching for stolen car, armed man
- As Brewers take a 2-0 series lead, fans take in the experience
- Platteville man arrested in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault