Foxconn says it's looking for 'flexibility' with Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - Foxconn Technology Group says it is looking for "flexibility" within its existing contract with Wisconsin for a project that could net the worldwide electronics leader more than $4 billion in tax credits.
Foxconn reacted late Tuesday night to a letter sent by Gov. Tony Evers saying the Taiwan-based company came to his administration with "several changes" it wanted to make to the contract.
Foxconn says it has engaged in "routine" and "good faith" discussions with the Evers administration "within the existing agreement to ensure the company and our workforce will be positioned for long-term success."
Foxconn reiterated that it remains committed to its long-term plan of hiring 13,000 workers and investing $10 billion in the state. Evers has said the job creation number is unrealistic.
