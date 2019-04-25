Foxconn executive's 'crystal ball' tweet gains attention

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Foxconn Technology Group's director of U.S. strategic initiatives is saying that no one can predict whether the company will employ 13,000 people as it has repeatedly promised.

Alan Yeung's tweet from Wednesday was in response to an article reporting on Gov. Tony Evers saying he didn't think Foxconn would employ 13,000 people.

Calm down. Probably fake news 😂 Who has the crystal ball 🔮 to predict if 13,000 jobs will be created by the year 2032?

Esp in April ‘19 🤔 🤗😀😎 https://t.co/P94H9V6Kw6 — Alan S. Yeung (@alansyeung) April 25, 2019

Foxconn could earn nearly $3 billion in taxpayer-funded credits if it has 13,000 workers and invests $9 billion by 2032 in Wisconsin.

The tweet included emojis depicting a crystal ball, a quizzical face, a smiling face and a face with sunglasses.

