Fourth of July events revisit security plans

MADISON, Wis. - Organizers of Monona Community Festival are setting up for their celebration right now and they're also revisiting their security plans in light of a shooting at Shake the Lake on Saturday night.

Monona Community Festival organizers tell me they're reviewing security plans in light of the Shake the Lake shooting. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/qICYOMXogI — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) July 1, 2019

"We kind of refreshed that over the last few days and worked with Monona Police Department to make sure we have a plan, to make sure that if there is an incident, how we respond to it and keep folks safe," Monona Community Festival President Eric Redding said.

The Monona Police Department and a private security company will be monitoring the area during the festival, according to organizers.

"We always have great support from the city of Monona," Redding said. "Pretty much their entire police force is down here on the Fourth of July, making sure not only the festival grounds, but the whole area is safe for folks."

News 3 Now asked the Shake the Lake organizers about the security measures in place on the night of the celebration.

"The isolated incident that occurred following the conclusion of Festival Foods Shake the Lake is a police matter, and we will have no further comment at this time," Conor Caloia wrote in a statement.

