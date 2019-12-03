Four teens injured during crash in Green County, deputies say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF MONROE, Wis. - Four teens were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Green County, deputies said.

The crash happened in the N2200 block of Jeffrey Road in the Town of Monroe around 10:30 a.m., according to a release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Austin C. Camron, 16, of Monroe, was going around a curve when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Camron and three passengers, all between 15 and 16 years old, reported injuries and were transported from the scene for further evaluation, the release said.

All reported wearing their seat belts.

Camron was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control and a graduated driver license violation, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.