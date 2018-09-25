4 teens in custody after police locate stolen vehicle full of electronics

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Four teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a car full of electronics.

According to a news release, a Fitchburg officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 5800 block of Dawley Drive around 1 a.m. and a man walking toward the vehicle from the yard of a nearby home.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen Monday. When the responding officer attempted a traffic stop, the stolen vehicle fled at a high speed.

The release said a second officer noticed the same vehicle abandoned in a business parking lot shortly after the initial incident Tuesday morning.

The officer heard suspects in a wooded area near the business while checking on the vehicle.

The suspects originally refused to comply with officers until a Madison police K-9 unit responded, according to the release.

Police arrested 18-year-old Donovan Simpson on charges of operating a vehicle without consent as a passenger, resisting an officer and one count of bail jumping.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for driving the stolen vehicle and resisting an officer.

Officers also took a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male into custody for being passengers in that stolen vehicle and resisting police.

Police said the stolen car was full of electronics, including garage door openers also believed to have been stolen recently.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a recent theft should call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.