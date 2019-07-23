Four people, two dogs displaced by overnight apartment fire
MADISON, Wis. - Four people and two dogs were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to an apartment along the 100 block of Kennedy Heights, on Madison’s north side.
Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.
No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
Damage estimates were not immediately available.
