Four people, two dogs displaced by overnight apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. - Four people and two dogs were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to an apartment along the 100 block of Kennedy Heights, on Madison’s north side.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

