News

Four people, two dogs displaced by overnight apartment fire

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 01:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:02 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Four people and two dogs were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to an apartment along the 100 block of Kennedy Heights, on Madison’s north side.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents. 

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration