Four people involved in UTV crash in Sauk County

Bear Creek, Wis. - Four individuals were involved in a UTV crash Saturday at 11:54 p.m. on Ridge Road, east of CTH F in the Township of Bear Creek.

According to the release, the driver and two passengers had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital by EMS. One passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a 2015 Polaris UTV rolled onto its side. Alcohol was not a factor of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

