Four people hospitalized after overnight shooting inside Visions nightclub
3 men, 1 woman are in area hospitals this morning
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say four people are hospitalized this morning after a shooting inside Visions nightclub.
Officers say they were sent to the club shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning to respond to a large fight happening there.
As they were on their way, the 911 Center was notified that shots had been fired inside the club, located on the 3000 block of East Washington.
Police arrived to find three men and one woman with gunshot wounds. According to Madison Police Department Chief Mike Koval's blog, a fifth person sustained a knife injury but did not require hospitalization.
While officers continue to investigate, they say they do not believe the public is in danger.
