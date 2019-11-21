Four Madison-area communities given bike-friendly community awards

FITCHBURG, Wis. - The League of American Bicyclists renewed the silver designation to the city of Fitchburg in the latest round of Bicycle Friendly Communities awards Thursday. In addition to Fitchburg, Madison was renewed at the platinum level and Sun Prairie and Verona received their first awards, scoring bronze.

According to a news release, the awards are part of the national Bicycle Friendly America program, which "recognizes states, communities, universities, and businesses for their efforts to provide safe conditions and encouragement for bicycle transportation and recreation."

Fitchburg earned a bronze award in 2012 and silver in 2015 and now received silver again in 2019.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition after four more years of relentless work to make Fitchburg a great biking destination while contributing to a safer and more comfortable regional network,” said Mayor Aaron Richardson, who is an active and enthusiastic cyclist. “We have been working in all these areas to make Fitchburg a healthier, safer, more sustainable, and more vibrant place to live, work and visit by bike. This award shows that those efforts are paying off.”

The University of Wisconsin–Madison was also elevated to platinum status as a Bicycle Friendly University from gold Oct. 27.

“Our city is six miles square, yet residents routinely bike beyond its boundaries. Working with Madison, adjoining communities and our flagship university make these efforts so much more valuable,” Richardson said.

Richardson says he wants to improve living and working in Fitchburg and is hoping to get gold-level recognition in the future.

