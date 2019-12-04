15-year-old driver among four injured in high-speed crash on East Washington Avenue, officials say

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - Four Madison teens were taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a high-speed crash involving a car and a light pole on East Washington Avenue, according to fire officials.

An incident report from the Madison Police Department said the Audi RS5 was stolen at around 7:50 a.m. Officials said the owner left the car unlocked and had it running in his driveway on Hammersley Road.

Witnesses said they saw the car driving recklessly on the Beltline at speeds of around 90 mph.

One fire engine and four medic units were dispatched to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Sixth St. just before 11:40 a.m., officials said.

Authorities said an MPD officer saw the car on East Washington Avenue right before the crash. The report said the officer tried to pull the car over but did not chase the car due to the police department's policy.

The driver was a 15-year-old boy who has been arrested in the past for armed robbery, burglary and stealing cars. The passengers included two 13-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl. All four in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Stolen Audi

Madison police are investigating the crash.

