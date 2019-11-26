Four arrested following incident at home in Darlington, police say

Velena Jones

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Four people were arrested Saturday afternoon following an incident at a home on Main Street, according to a release by the Darlington Police Department.

Robert J. Erstad, 50, of Darlington, faces battery and disorderly conduct charges. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released pending a court date, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said.

Katie M. Moffett, 37, of Darlington, was arrested for a drug warrant out of Dane County. She was referred to the Lafayette County district attorney for possession of a controlled substance, King said. She also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. She remains in jail pending a court date.

Christopher A. Rielly, 41, of Darlington, faces several charges, including battery and disorderly conduct. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. He was released pending a court date.

Joseph A. Lenoir, 20, of Madison, was referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney's Office on battery and disorderly conduct charges, King said. He was also cited for possession of marijuana, King said. He was released pending a court date.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.