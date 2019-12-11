Four arrested after drug search warrant in Kildare Township

File photo

File photo

KILDARE TOWNSHIP, WIs. - Four people were arrested after several offices executed a drug search warrant Monday.

According to a news release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Robert Watter was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and felony bail jumping. The release said Anthony Ricca was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. THe release said Michael Koca was arrested for a child support warrant and Tiffany Saylor was arrested on a probation hold.

The release said the warrant was executed by the Juneau County Tactical Team and Juneau County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Officials said the warrant was for W2492 54th Street in Kildare Township.

The release said the investigation is ongoing and there may be potentially more arrests.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.