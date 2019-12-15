Five injured in two-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle 50 feet off road, officials say

COLUMBUS, Wis. - Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at County Highway V and state Highway 73, according to Lieutenant Jerrod Fox of the Columbus Fire Department.

Columbus fire officials said one of the vehicles was found 50 feet off the roadway and had sustained heavy damage. Another vehicle with one passenger was found on the side of Highway 73.

According to Lieutenant Fox, two adults and two children were inside one of the vehicles. Officials said Jaws of Life were used to extract the two adult passengers. The other vehicle had one passenger. All five people were taken to area hospitals to receive medical treatment.

Dane County dispatch said the call came in at 12:42 p.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Med Flight was called, but Lifestar emergency medical services opted to transport the injured persons via ground.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Highway 73 is closed in both directions between U.S. Highway 151 and Muller Road. The closure is expected to last for two hours, according to the release.

Sun Prairie EMS, Marshall Area EMS and the Columbus Fire Department responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

