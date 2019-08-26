Founding member of Capital K9s retires Sunday

MADISON, Wis. - A founding member of Capital K9s was honored Sunday for his retirement from community service.

Boris Frank was a founding member of the group in 2005 and served on its board until 2015.

Frank's family and friends honored him with a party, and his namesake K9, Boris, and his handler, Henry Wilson, were on hand.

Capital K9s is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that exists to support the expansion and maintenance of the City of Madison Police Department K9 Unit and to educate the community about the value and effectiveness of using dogs in police work.

The K9 unit benefits the community by tracking and locating missing person, apprehending dangerous suspects and detecting illegal drugs and weapons.

There are currently eight MPD dogs on active duty.

