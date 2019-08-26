Founding member of Capital K9s retires Sunday
MADISON, Wis. - A founding member of Capital K9s was honored Sunday for his retirement from community service.
Boris Frank was a founding member of the group in 2005 and served on its board until 2015.
Frank's family and friends honored him with a party, and his namesake K9, Boris, and his handler, Henry Wilson, were on hand.
Congratulations to Boris Frank on his retirement from many years of very impressive community service! Capital K9s is proud to be among the organizations he served — and was honored to participate in his retirement party today with an appearance by K9 Boris and his handler, Henry Wilson (both also retired!). 😊 Thank you, Human Boris, for all of your contributions to our community — and for providing the name for one of our more colorful K9s. 🐾 #ThankYou #VolunteerService #CommunityAmbassador #ItTakesAVillage #PoliceK9 #LawEnforcement #BackTheBlue #MadisonWI #BorisFrankRocks @madisonwipolice @tarheelk9 @workingdogmagazine @k9copmagazine @policek9magazine @k9magazineboss @uwveterinarycare
Capital K9s is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that exists to support the expansion and maintenance of the City of Madison Police Department K9 Unit and to educate the community about the value and effectiveness of using dogs in police work.
The K9 unit benefits the community by tracking and locating missing person, apprehending dangerous suspects and detecting illegal drugs and weapons.
There are currently eight MPD dogs on active duty.
