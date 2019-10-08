Forward Madison to pay for fans' tickets to playoff game

MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC announced it will buy tickets for fans who travel to Frisco, Texas, for its playoff game against North Texas FC this weekend.

While the game is in Texas, the release said the team wanted to reward its supporters with free admission to the game Saturday.

"Our fans have done so much to make this team special in our first season, so we want to give back to them as much as possible," COO Conor Caloia said. "We know some of our fans are planning on making the trip to Texas, so we wanted to find a way to thank them."

Forward Madison got its spot in the USL League One playoffs last Saturday by defeating Lansing Ignite FC. If the Flamingos win this weekend, they will advance to the USL League One Final.

Fans can apply here for free tickets.

