Forward Madison gears up for inaugural home opener

Mandela Barnes to perform ceremonia l'first kick'

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 03:19 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 03:41 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - It’s an exciting week for area soccer fans, as they gear up for the inaugural home opener of Madison’s professional soccer team.

Forward Madison FC’s first game at Breese Stevens Field is Saturday at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes plans to attend the game and will perform a ceremonial “first kick” before the match begins.

 

His appearance comes as Forward Madison highlights the work done by the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, a nonprofit that works to eliminate poverty in the state.

“Bringing awareness to poverty, something that affects so many families and communities in our state, is a great way for Forward Madison FC to make their debut,” Barnes said in a release. “By joining WISCAP to bring light to the issue, Forward Madison FC are already winners, whatever the scoreboard shows after their first home match."

You can get tickets to Saturday's home opener at this website.

