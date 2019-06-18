Forward Madison FC to give away 1,008 plastic pink flamingos

Courtesy of Forward Madison FC The Forward Madison FC soccer team logo features a bright pink flamingo on a backdrop that mimics the light blue color of Madison’s city flag.

MADISON, Wis. - The first 1,008 fans at the Forward Madison FC vs. North Texas SC game Saturday will get a free, plastic pink flamingo.

The giveaway is thought to be the largest pink flamingo giveaway ever.

National Pink Flamingo Day, established in 2007, takes place June 23, one day after Forward Madison's home game. Saturday's game will celebrate the holiday with the giveaway and a citywide scavenger hunt for more flamingos.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field, and it is recommended to get there when gates open to get a free flamingo.

