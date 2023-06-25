Forward Madison FC’s ‘Stuff the Truck’ charity event energized soccer fans and players to give back to their community Sunday at Breese Stevens Field.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC’s ‘Stuff the Truck’ charity event energized soccer fans and players to give back to their community Sunday at Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison FC partnered with Gorilla Movers and Canopy Wealth Management to donate 500 athletic wellness packs to non-profit soccer organizations in Madison. The packs contain snacks, Forward merchandise and activity sheets which score fans two free tickets upon completion. 