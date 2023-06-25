MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC’s ‘Stuff the Truck’ charity event energized soccer fans and players to give back to their community Sunday at Breese Stevens Field.
Forward Madison FC partnered with Gorilla Movers and Canopy Wealth Management to donate 500 athletic wellness packs to non-profit soccer organizations in Madison. The packs contain snacks, Forward merchandise and activity sheets which score fans two free tickets upon completion.
Kyler Donovan — Forward Madison FC’s Community Partnership Manager — said that the goal of the event was to connect the team to their fans and give the Forward community a chance to give back.
“Everybody can feel like they are helping out the community here as well, and for the kids who are receiving the packs, and the local non-profits that are getting them, kind of building that connection a bit stronger between us and them,” Donovan said.
Volunteers came to Breese Stevens to watch the team warm up and practice before they helped stuff the packs. After they were done organizing the donations, fans were able to get signatures from team members and spend some time on the field.
One of the non-profit organizations that will be receiving the packs is the Millennium Soccer Club — a youth soccer organization which tries to make soccer more accessible. The club’s President of the Board Haley Brisky attended the charity event with her family and was excited to help Forward.
“Our Millennium families are going to be some of the recipients of these packs today, so we just want to say a huge thank you on behalf of Millennium and our families to Forward, we’re very very grateful,” Brisky said. “We like to support this club, they do so much for our community with the soccer people, but also just in the greater good of the community, Forward does so much…. We always want to help give back.”
If you were unable to attend the event and would like to help Forward Madison FC with their efforts to give back, you can find information about donationshere.
