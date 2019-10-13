Forward Madison FC's season ends in USL League One semifinal

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Forward Madison FC fans pick up filth near Breese Stevens Field Forward Madison FC fans pick up filth near Breese Stevens Field

ARLINGTON, Tex. - Forward Madison FC's first season came to an end Saturday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

After sliding into the USL League One playoffs on the season's final day, the Flamingos could not overcome two second-half goals from North Texas SC.

Forward Madison found itself in last place in the league after 10 games, but allowed only five goals in the regular season's last 12 matches.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you #FullMingo faithful for an INCREDIBLE inaugural season! If you thought this year was fun, we're just getting started! pic.twitter.com/zNCYEa8GQh — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) October 13, 2019

To show appreciation for their team, the club's supporter group, Forward Union, cleaned up the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood Saturday morning before hosting a watch party.

Forward Union says its members logged more than 100 hours of volunteer time this season.

