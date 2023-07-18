MADISON, Wis. -- When the Women's World Cup returns Thursday, it will be the ninth time the international soccer competition has taken place.
The U.S. team is set to face off against Vietnam on Friday.
Forward Madison FC will be hosting a watch party for at least two of the matches the U.S. team is playing in.
While the Madison based men's team has held watch parties in the past for high-profile matches and other sporting events, this year the club will be able to do so using a new video board.
Evan Warwick, the team's public relations director, told News 3 Now the big screen, which was installed earlier this year, will make the watch party experience far better than in the past.
"We've had kind of bigger screens rolled in and stuff for Bucks watch parties or something like that, but we've never utilized our own video board for a watch party, and so our new one gives us the capability to do so and we thought it would be the perfect time to kind of roll it out," Warwick said.
Warwick continued, saying holding various events outside of the club's regular matches helps build the Madison area soccer community.
"I think soccer as a whole is growing tremendously in the city of Madison and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of it," Warwick said.
The first of two scheduled watch parties at Breese Stevens Field will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday. More information can be found here.
The Women's World Cup only comes around every four years.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.