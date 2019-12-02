Forward Madison FC, Just Coffee release signature coffee roast

MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC and Just Coffee announced Monday that their collaborative coffee roast, "Wake the Flock Up," is now available to buy.

According to a news release, the name was chosen in an online voting campaign. "Wake the Flock Up" was the unanimous favorite from Madison voters.

The Flock, Forward Madison's supporter group, played a major role in taste-testing the new coffee roast. $1 from each 12-ounce bag, $2 from each 2-pound bag and $5 from each 5-pound bag will be given to The Flock Soccer Fund, which gives underserved communities the opportunity to play soccer.

"The partnership with Just Coffee is a great opportunity to provide more visibility and resources to the Flock Soccer Fund," said Scott Sala of the Flock. "We developed the Flock Soccer Fund because we see soccer as a vehicle to effect positive social change in the community. We partner with organizations including Wisconsin Warriors, Millennium Soccer Club and Capital East Soccer Club, that provide opportunities to underserved communities and have programs that help make playing soccer more affordable for local families."

"Wake the Flock Up" is available on Just Coffee's website starting at $16 for a 12-ounce bag.

