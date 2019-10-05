Forward Madison FC clinches spot in league's playoffs

Courtesy of Forward Madison FC The Forward Madison FC soccer team logo features a bright pink flamingo on a backdrop that mimics the light blue color of Madison’s city flag.

MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC is headed to the playoffs!

The first-year soccer club beat Lansing Ignite FC, 1-0, on Saturday to clinch its spot in the postseason.

The team will finish in fourth place in its first season of existence in USL League One, finishing behind North Texas SC, Lansing Ignite FC and Greenville Triumph SC.

Assuming the Flamingos finish in fourth, they will travel to Frisco, Texas, to play regular season champion North Texas SC in a USL League One playoff semifinal.

That match is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

